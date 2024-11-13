The Netherlands U19s began their Euro qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Slovenia.
The clash in Veendam saw the Netherlands line up with AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, who scored his first senior goal in the Europa League last week. Givairo Read of Feyenoord also started.
The Netherlands were the better side but they failed to take their chances in the first half and went into the break goalless.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 68th minute with Topalovic credited with an own goal from Smit’s free kick but Ayoub Oukfir may have got the last touch. Substitute Zepiqueno Redmond then sealed the victory with eight minutes to go.
Netherlands are currently at the top of the group with games against Kazakhstan and Ukraine to come. The two top teams head for the elite qualifying round.