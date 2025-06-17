The Netherlands booked their semi-final spot at the U19 European Championships after a 2-0 win over Norway.
After the impressive 3-0 win over Germany, only one change was made with Givairo Read fit enough to begin the game at right-back.
The Netherlands dominated the game from the start but the first half remained goalless. Ismail Sliti came closest but the Feyenoord winger curled the ball against the post.
In the second half, Norway caused some issues on the counter but it was Kees Smit who opened the scoring for the Netherlands. The AZ midfielder showed quick feet before slotting the ball in the bottom corner.
Ajax striker Don-Angelo Konadu then sealed the victory with a close range finish late on.
The Netherlands are now guaranteed a spot in the last four with the game against England still to come on Friday.