Netherlands U19s are through to the Elite Round of qualifying for the European Championships after they beat Kazakhstan 2-0.
After defeating Ukraine 2-1, the Netherlands knew a win would be enough for them to seal a top two spot in the group. After only three minutes, Tygo Land was brought down and Don-Angelo Konadu made it 1-0 from the penalty spot.
Netherlands had a lot of the ball but a second goal would not come in the first half as the post twice denied Konadu.
Early in the second half, Givairo Read smashed in a second at the back post and from that point it was a stroll for the young Dutch side.
Julian Oerip hit the post while Kees Smit shot a late penalty wide after substitute Yoël van den Ban was brought down in the box.
Netherlands are assured of a place in the Elite Round of qualifying and they can seal top spot in the group when they take on Slovenia in three days.