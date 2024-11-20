Netherlands U19s defeated Ukraine 1-0 on Tuesday to seal top spot in their European Championship qualifying group.
With two wins from two, the Netherlands were already assured of a spot in the elite round of qualifying but the final match against Ukraine was important to seal top spot.
Feyenoord forward Aymen Sliti scored the opener in the first half and that turned out to be the only goal of the game.
Netherlands top the group and head into the draw for the Elite round of qualifying as one of the top seeds.