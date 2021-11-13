Netherlands U19’s defeated Cyprus 5-0 to seal their place in the next round of qualifying for the European Championships next year.
After last Wednesday’s 4-0 victory against Moldova, Maarten Stekelenburg’s side also had no issue with Cyprus.
AZ Alkmaar midfielder Fedde De Jong gave Netherlands the lead in the 19th minute after being set up by Emmanuel Emegha. De Jong got his second ten minutes later before Emegha scored via a Cypriot defender to make the score 3-0 at the break.
Myron van Brederode got the fourth goal in the 57th minute before Xavi Simons wrapped up the victory shortly afterward.
Emegha got another chance to score when he was brought down in the box but the Sparta striker missed his penalty, meaning the final score remained 5-0.
Netherlands are through to the next round and they can seal a top seeding if they win the group by beating Israel on Tuesday.