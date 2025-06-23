The Netherlands have reached the U19 European Championship final after a 3-1 win over Romania.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After an excellent tournament so far, the Netherlands went into the final as favourites and they dominated the early stages. Ayoub Oufkir went close twice early on as the Sparta Rotterdam winger continued to impress.
Romania improved as the half wore on but in the 36th minute, Oufkir set up Don-Angelo Konadu to net the opener. Dies Janse almost made it 2-0 straight away but the Ajax defender hit the post.
The second goal did come before half time and it was the excellent Kees Smit, who netted his fourth of the tournament.
Feyenoord winger Aymen Sliti made it 3-0 with a lovely strike early in the second half and that meant the Netherlands could make changes as Konadu, Sliti and Mark Verkuijl got a rest.
Romania pulled one back through David Barbu but the Netherlands held off any comeback to seal their place in the final against Spain.
The final takes place on Thursday evening.