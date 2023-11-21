The Netherlands U19’s defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 on Tuesday afternoon to seal top spot in their European Championship qualifying group.
After two wins, the Netherlands had already sealed their spot in the elite qualifying round but top spot and a higher seeding for the draw was still up for grabs.
The Netherlands took the lead after 16 minutes through Ezechiel Banzuzi, before Julian Rijkhoff doubled the lead. Both goals were assisted by PSV star Isaac Babadi.
In the second half, Utrecht striker Jesse van de Haar came off the bench and he wrapped up the victory late on.
The Netherlands move onto the elite round of qualifying which takes place in March next year.