The Netherlands U19s defeated Italy 2-0 in a friendly on Monday afternoon.
The U19s is an exciting generation for the Netherlands at the moment with Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen, Feyenoord duo Jayden Slory and Antoni Milambo, Julian Rijkhoff of Borussia Dortmund and Ajax’s Silvano Vos all in the starting eleven.
The Netherlands were the stronger side in the first half and in the 32nd minute, Milambo found the top corner with an excellent strike to make it 1-0.
After a fine counterattack on the hour mark, Slory doubled the lead and the Netherlands then saw out the rest of the match.
A comfortable and impressive victory that increases confidence ahead of the European Championship qualifiers next month.