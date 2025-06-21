The Netherlands U21’s defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the European Championships despite being down to ten men for most of the game.
It has been a disappointing tournament so far for Jong Oranje but the win over Ukraine in the last match got them through the group. Michael Reiziger named the same eleven that played that match.
Portugal began confidently and after 21 minutes, the Netherlands gameplan went out the window as Ruben van Bommel saw red for a second yellow card. Shortly afterwards, Devyne Rensch conceded a penalty but Geovany Quenda hit the post.
The Netherlands sat back and soaked up pressure but they also caused some danger on the counter. An offside saw a goal ruled out before Thomas van Bergen was denied from inside the box.
In the second half, Portugal looked for the opener but they never really troubled Robin Roefs in the Netherlands goal. It seemed that the game was heading for extra-time but with five minutes left, Ian Maarten played in Ernest Poku and he showed great composure to round the goalkeeper and score the winner.
Netherlands progress to the semifinals where they will face either Spain or England.