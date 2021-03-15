Erwin van de Looi has confirmed his Netherlands squad for the upcoming U21 European Championships.
Later this month, Jong Oranje faces Germany, Hungary and Romania as the group stages of the U21 European Championships take place.
Van de Looi named his squad on Monday with Jurrien Timber and Brian Brobbey both receiving their first call-ups at this level. Oranje internationals Teun Koopmeiners, Myron Boadu and Justin Kluivert are also included, along with Noa Lang.
Missing out on the squad are the likes of Mohamed Ihattaren, Lutsharel Geertruida, Kaj Sierhuis, Tahith Chong and Daishawn Redan.
The full squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Maarten Paes (FC Utrecht), Kjell Scherpen (Ajax).
Defenders : Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint-Germain), Sven Botman (Lille), Danilo Doekhi (Vitesse), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Perr Schuurs (Ajax), Jordan Teze (PSV), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Hertha BSC).
Midfielders: Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax), Abdou Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ), Ludovit Reis (VfL Osnabrück), Dani de Wit (AZ).
Forwards : Myron Boadu (AZ), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha BSC), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahçe), Justin Kluivert (RB Leipzig), Noa Lang (Club Brugge)