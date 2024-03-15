The Netherlands U21 squad was announced on Friday ahead of the friendly with Norway and Euro qualifier in Moldova.
Jong Oranje are close to sealing qualification to the Euros as they currently sit eight points clear at the top of their group. They will look for another win when they travel to Moldova on the 25th of March, but four days before that, there is a friendly against Norway.
Head coach Michael Reiziger has decided to bring in some new faces for the matches with NEC Nijmegen goalkeeper Robin Roefs, AZ Alkmaar centre-back Wouter Goes, Twente’s Max Bruns and Toulouse attacker Ibrahim Cissoko included.
Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and Ian Maatsen of Borussia Dortmund are also involved, but Isaac Babadi of PSV drops into the U19 squad for their crucial Euro qualifiers.