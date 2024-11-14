A friendly between Netherlands U21s and Slovakia finished 3-3 with Jong Oranje battling back from 3-1 down.
Michael Reiziger’s side sealed qualification for the Euros last month and will use the games v Slovakia and England as experimental matches.
After only seven minutes, Ezechiel Banzuzi gave Netherlands the lead with a fine close range finish, but the hosts struck back immediately as some poor defending allowed Adrian Kapralik to nick the ball and blast it past Dani van den Heuvel.
Netherlands missed some good chances to regain the lead but as the half worse on it was Slovakia who looked more dangerous on the counter.
After 56 minutes, Slovakia took the lead with Nino Marcelli netting before Kapralik added a third from a tight angle shortly afterwards.
Netherlands battled back with Noah Ohio pulling one back before a lovely pass from Myron van Brederode set up Gjivai Zechiel to equalise.
There was no winner in the end and improvement will be needed when Jong Oranje host England next.