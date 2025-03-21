Netherlands U21s defeated Italy U21s 2-1 despite having two players sent off.
In the build up to this summer’s European Championships, the Netherlands faced Italy in a friendly clash.
The Netherlands took the lead after 19 minutes with Ernest Poku setting up Kian Fitz-Jim to net. However, in the second half, Poku gave away a penalty and Sebastiano Esposito equalised.
Shortly after the penalty, Ezechiel Banzuzi was shown a harsh red card for a late challenge. Debutant Lamare Bogarde was also sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.
Extraordinarily, The Netherlands won the game in the 90th minute when Noah Ohio burst through on the left and set up Max Bruns to provide the finish.
On Tuesday, the Netherlands will face Romania in another friendly.