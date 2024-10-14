Netherlands U21’s made it 10 wins out of 10 in European Championship qualifing after defeating Sweden U21’s 3-0.
Jong Oranje went into the game looking to complete a resounding qualifying campaign and after only two minutes, Emmanuel Emegha headed in the opener.
In the 18th minute, Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg was free at the back post to lash in a second for the dominant hosts.
It wasn’t all good news in the first half as Feyenoord midfielder Gijvai Zechiel had to be replaced by Ezechiel Banzuzi after suffering an injury.
In the second half, the Netherlands added a third goal thanks to an own goal by Noah Eile and that concluded the scoring.
A fantastic qualifying campaign for Michael Reiziger’s side that go into next summer’s tournament with plenty of confidence.