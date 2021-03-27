For the second game in a row, Netherlands U21’s failed to hold onto a lead at the European Championships. This time they were held 1-1 by Germany.
The pressure was on the Netherlands after their opening game draw against Romania. That pressure increased with Romania defeating Hungary earlier on Saturday. Erwin van de Looi decided to drop Myron Boadu to the bench as Cody Gakpo started, while Sven Botman and Abdou Harroui also came into the side.
Netherlands struggled to create chances without a central striker but the best chance of the first half did fall to Jong Oranje with Dani de Wit hitting the post with a header. Netherlands were also dealt a big blow when Noa Lang had to go off with a knee injury. The in-form Club Brugge attacker left the pitch in tears and was replaced by Ferdi Kadioglu.
Three minutes into the second half, Justin Kluivert took advantage of a big error from the German goalkeeper to net the opening goal.
Germany then dominated as they went in search of an equaliser but Kjell Scherpen was barely threatened. Then in the 84th minute, Lukas Nchema slotted in from close range to deal Netherlands a big blow.
Only then did Van de Looi turn to a striker with Brian Brobbey coming on for the last few minutes. However, he could not find a winning goal.
Netherlands must now defeat Hungary on Tuesday if they are to reach the next round of the tournament. They will have to do so without captain Teun Koopmeiners who received his second yellow card of the tournament and will be suspended.