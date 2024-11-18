Thom van Bergen netted a late equaliser as Netherlands U21’s drew 1-1 with England in Almere.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Netherlands U21s came from behind to draw with Slovakia last week and after five minutes, they also fell behind against England. Dane Scarlett headed in an early goal.
Bjorn Meijer was then taken off with an injury as Netherlands pushed for an equaliser without success. Also in the second half, the Netherlands had a lot of the ball without producing clear-cut chances.
Finally, with nine minutes to go, Groningen forward Thom van Bergen latched onto a Million Manhoef pass before firing in an equaliser.
Under the watchful eye of friend Jude Bellingham, Noah Ohio then scuffed a good chance to make it 2-1 as the match ended all square.