Netherlands U21’s have one foot in the European Championships after a 3-0 win in Denmark in the first leg of their playoff.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After finishing second in their group, the Netherlands need to overcome Denmark in a two-legged playoff to seal their spot in the Euros.
Michael Reiziger handed debuts to Aaron Bouwman and Don-Angelo Konadu, while Kees Smit was not fit enough to take part.
Two own goals from Tobias Storm and Lucas Høgsberg handed the Netherlands an early 2-0 lead and just before half time, Thom van Bergen added a third.
In the second half, the Netherlands eased to victory and they will now look to seal the win on Tuesday in the Netherlands.