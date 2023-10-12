Two Dutchmen named on Top tale... The Guardian has released its top 60 list of talents ...

Bijlow makes Feyenoord return ... Feyenoord has been boosted by the return to fitness of ...

Strong second half sees PSV de... PSV Eindhoven made it eight wins out of eight in ...

Twente eases to victory over F... FC Twente remained third in the Eredivisie after a comfortable ...

Crisis at Ajax continues with ... Ajax have made their worst-ever start to an Eredivisie campaign ...

Gimenez leads Feyenoord past P... Santiago Gimenez scored twice as Feyenoord came away from PEC ...

Excelsior holds Vitesse to a g... Vitesse Arnhem and Excelsior played out an 0-0 draw on ...