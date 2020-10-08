Jong Oranje took another step towards the U21 European Championships with a simple 5-0 win over Gibraltar U21’s.
Netherlands went into the game having won all six of their qualifiers so far, while Gibraltar had lost all six of theirs.
The lead came in the seventh minute when Myron Boadu crossed for Dani de Wit to slide the ball into the net. De Wit then made it 2-0 before Ferdi Kadioglu added a third from another Boadu assist.
Deyovaisio Zeefuik headed in the fourth in the second half, before substitute Jurgen Ekkelenkamp wrapped up the scoring in a simple victory in Venlo.
Netherlands have now won seven out of seven and will now face Cyrpus on the 13th of October.