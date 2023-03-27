Netherlands U21s drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic in a friendly on Monday.
Erwin van de Looi made wholesale changes to his line-up after the 3-0 win over Norway at the weekend with Jasper Schendelaar (PEC Zwolle) and Dirk Proper (NEC) handed their debuts.
Million Manhoef was also handed his first start and he had a busy start the game, firstly conceding a penalty which Adam Karabec of Sparta Prague took. Schendelaar made an excellent save.
Two minutes later, the Netherlands had the lead with Manhoef firing in from the edge of the area after a corner was not cleared.
In the second half, the Netherlands saw Thijs Dallinga and Joshua Zirkzee come off injured but they had a big chance to double their lead. Anass Salah-Eddine got in on goal but he was denied by the Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Jarov.
Substitute Vaclav Sejk took advantage of a mistake by Wouter Burger to make it 1-1 before the Czechs had a goal wrongly ruled offside.
In the final moments, Sydney van Hooijdonk could have won it for Jong Oranje but he nodded wide from a good position.
Netherlands will now begin preparing for the U21 European Championships in Georgia.