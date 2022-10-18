The draw for the 2023 U21 European Championships took place on Tuesday with the Netherlands facing a tough group.
Erwin van de Looi’s side was in pot 2 for the draw and they were placed in Group A with Portugal, Belgium, and joint hosts Georgia.
All games in the group will be played in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, with Romania also hosting games at the tournament, which begins in June next year.
The Netherlands has won the tournament twice, but not since 2007. In 2021, the Netherlands reached the semi-finals before being defeated by eventual winners Germany.