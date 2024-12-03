The draw for the U21 European Championships took place on Tuesday with the Netherlands involved.
The Netherlands won all of their qualifying games to seal their spot at the U21 European Championships which take place in 2025.
The Netherlands avoided all the major nations and have been placed in a group alongside Finland, Ukraine and Denmark.
The Championships will be held in Slovakia from 11 to 28 June this summer. On 12 June, Finland will be the first opponent of Jong Oranje.