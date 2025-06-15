Netherlands U21’s wasted a number of chances as they slumped to a poor 2-1 loss against Denmark at the European Championships.
Michael Reiziger made three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Finland as Luciano Valente, Anass Salah-Edinne and Ernest Poku started.
Netherlands began the game on top and the opening goal came after 19 minutes when Ruben van Bommel burst into the box and in an attempt to clear the ball, Danish defender Oliver Provsgaard deflected it into the net.
Noah Ohio and Poku then came close to making it 2-0 before Denmark equalised in the 35th minute. A cross was met by a completely unmarked William Osula, who headed in.
Osula was then left in acres of space two minutes into the second half to slot in a second as the Netherlands defence went to sleep.
Jong Oranje then went in search of an equaliser but several chances were completely wasted. Several substitutions were made but Bjorn Meijer blasted over with the goal gaping and Million Manhoef sent several attempts wide.
Netherlands managed close to 30 shots but could not find an equaliser. They must now defeat Ukraine on Wednesday to have any chance of progressing.