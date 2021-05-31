Netherlands U21’s are into the European Championships semi-finals after a late 2-1 win over France. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Jong Oranje stars.
- Follow Michael on Twitter
Justin Bijlow 8.5/10: A great performance from the Feyenoord goalkeeper who made two excellent saves during the game and also commanded his area well. He could do nothing about the France goal and can look back on an excellent performance.
Jordan Teze 6.5/10: A solid performance at right-back from the PSV defender, who was preferred over Devyne Rensch. Didn’t put a foot wrong in the match but also didn’t stand out.
Tyrell Malacia 8/10: A great performance from the left-back, who was tenacious throughout and left his mark on the game at both ends. A player who has had a good campaign at club level and is now excelling for the U21’s. Wasn’t a surprise that Netherlands looked shaky when Malacia went off and Mitchel Bakker came on.
Perr Schuurs 8/10: In the first-half he shone with a stunning outside of the boot pass for Justin Kluivert, and in the second he made an incredible tackle to deny France a second goal. He grew into the game and commanded the area well in the second half.
Sven Botman 6.5/10: The centre-back was fooled at times by the French attack and wasn’t at his usual level on the night. Needs to be more with it in the semi-finals. Did do well with some aerial clearances in the second half.
Abdou Harroui 7.5/10: The Sparta midfielder is such an underrated talent. Went toe to toe with a very talented French midfield and impressed me with his strength. Completed 90% of his passes and won the ball a number of times.
Dani de Wit 7/10: The AZ midfielder was captain on the night and he battled bravely in the midfield. Put in a captains performance and did well not to get too carried away after a yellow card in the first-half.
Ferdi Kadioglu 6/10: Kardioglu worked hard throughout the but did not make a mark on the game. Lost possession a few times as he tried to get involved.
Calvin Stengs 5.5/10: Frank de Boer left him out of the Netherlands squad and on this evidence he was right. Wasted possession a number of times throughout the game and messed up some good counter-attacks. He did go close to the opening goal and played a crucial role in the winner. However, he can be much better than this. Stengs is a player who needs to start being a bit more direct.
Justin Kluivert 5.5/10: He got the assist for the winning goal but this was not a great performance from the forward. He put in a lot of effort but he struggled against the French defence at times. When he got a huge chance in the first-half he could only blast hopelessly over the bar.
Myron Boadu 7/10: The AZ Alkmaar striker was lethal for the Netherlands with two goals from his two shots on goal. Boadu is a player that may not be involved in the game but if you give him the ball in the box he can do the business. A clinical but not exceptional performance from the forward.
Substitutes
Mitchel Bakker 5/10: Came on for Malacia and did not do himself justice. Presented France with chances and gave away a silly foul throw. Got forward once but his attempted cross was comical.
Azor Matusiwa 6/10: Came on with 12 minutes left and the defensive midfielder added some more security in the closing stages.
What a performance against a ridiculously talented French side. The French CBs are special and the Oranje could really have done with Brobbey.
A bit harsh on Stengs, playing where he should be, a mid rather than a wide forward, he was good in executing Van de Looi’s plan and looked most likely to rack up the key passes to forwards and covered well in defence.
The pressing was ridiculous and can’t believe they kept it up for that long. How De Wit was still standing at the end is beyond me. Matusiwa def helped keep us in it in near the end. Van de Looi really needs to find a sub for De Wit when needed.
Was really impressed with Harroui, seems to effortlessly rotate through positions and keep the balance within the side.
Is there still time for Van De Looi to take over from De Boer for the Euros? 🙂