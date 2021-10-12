Netherlands U21’s eased to a comfortable 5-0 victory over Wales in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.
After the 2-2 draw with Switzerland last week, head coach Erwin van de Looi made one surprising change with Myron Boadu dropped to the bench for Daishawn Redan. Before the game, van de Looi explained it needs to be a wake-up call for the struggling AS Monaco forward.
Netherlands had the lead after only seven minutes with Jurgen Ekkelenkamp volleying in a fine pass from Mitchell Bakker. Ten minutes before the break, Sven Botman netted from a Daniël van Kaam corner to make it 2-0.
Three minutes into the second half, Jeremie Frimpong’s cross was diverted into his own net by Fin Stevens for Netherlands third goal. Redan then added a fourth on the rebound after his initial effort hit the post.
The final goal of the game was netted by Ekkelenkamp, who found the net with a fierce strike in the 53rd minute.
The victory moves Netherlands to second in the group and three points behind leaders Switzerland, who have played one more game than Jong Oranje.