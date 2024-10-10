Maxim Dekker scored the only goal of the game as Jong Oranje defeated Mexico’s U23’s 1-0 in a friendly.
Michael Reiziger handed out three debuts to AZ Alkmaar centre-back Maxim Dekker, Ezechiel Banzuzi of OH Leuven and Groningen attacker Thom van Bergen.
After a minute silence for Johan Neeskens, The Netherlands controlled the ball but chances were few and far between. Gjivai Zechiël put a header off target while Van Bergen went close with a bicycle kick.
In the second half, Ernest Poku hit the post before his AZ teammate Bakker did eventually make it 1-0. He was in the right place to net from inside the box.
That proved to be the only goal of the game and the Netherlands can now prepare for Monday’s final European qualifier against Sweden.