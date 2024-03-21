The Netherlands U21s unbeaten run under head coach Michael Reiziger was ended by a 2-1 loss against Norway.
Reiziger handed debuts to four players for the friendly clash with Dani van den Heuvel (Leeds United), Max Bruns (FC Twente), Wouter Goes (AZ) and Julian Baas (Excelsior) all starting.
After less than two minutes, Netherlands were already behind with Seedy Jatta finishing a cross at close range after getting ahead of Bruns.
The Netherlands were level after 15 minutes with Ajax midfielder Sivert Mannsverk gifting the ball to Ruben van Bommel and the AZ attacker finished calmly.
Ten minutes into the second half, Norway restored their lead through Andreas Schjeldedrup and from that point, Jong Oranje couldn’t recover. Debutante Ibrahim Cissoko came closest to an equaliser but his shot in the box was too weak.
On Monday, the Netherlands continue their Euro qualifying campaign against Moldova.