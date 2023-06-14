In their final warm-up game before the European Championships, Netherlands U21’s drew 0-0 against the Japanese Olympic side.
In a week’s time, the Netherlands begin their Euro campaign against Belgium and Van de Looi organised a friendly against Japan in Austria.
Van de Looi began with Ryan Gravenberch, Micky van de Ven, Joshua Zirkzee and Thijs Dallinga in his starting eleven. The closest Oranje came in the first half was an Elayis Tavsan shot kept out by the Japanese keeper and crossbar.
However, after that Japan remained in total control and had the Netherlands pinned back. Before the break, Kjell Scherpen had to make a good save to deny Shota Fujio.
Van de Looi made nine changes at the break and the Netherlands gave a better showing of themselves, but they still couldn’t find a breakthrough despite chances for Crysencio Summerville, Brian Brobbey, Devyne Rensch, and Sven Mijnans.
A disappointing performance and work will need to be done to make sure this Netherlands team is ready to take on a strong Belgian side.