Netherlands U21’s took a step towards qualifying for the U21 European Championships after a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria in Almere.
It was Bulgaria who took the lead in Almere with Kjell Scherpen misjudging a cross from Martin Minchev after 19 minutes.
The equaliser came in the 38th minute through Ian Maatsen, who netted on the rebound after his initial effort was kept out. A minute into the second half, Netherlands had the lead with Micky van de Ven’s cross dropped at the feet of Joshua Zirkzee, who made no mistake to make it 2-1.
After a foul on Jurgen Ekkelenkamp in the final minute, Zirkzee netted his second from the penalty spot to wrap up the win.
Netherlands are on 10 points and still three behind leaders Switzerland, who have played a game more than Jong Oranje. On Monday, Netherlands face Gibraltar.