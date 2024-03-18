The Euro 2024 Netherlands home kit has been unveiled on Monday.
The KNVB announced the reveal with a video that featured Ronald Koeman and Frenkie de Jong along with some flashbacks to Euro 88.
The NIKE manufactured shirt is orange with dark blue trims around the collar, side and sleeves. It is almost similar in style to the one worn at the 2010 World Cup. There is also a navy patterned away kit to be announced.
The Netherlands will wear the kit for the first time on Friday v Scotland and it goes on sale to the public on Thursday.
What do you think of the new shirt?