Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham speaks with former United States international forward Eric Wynalda to preview the Netherlands’ last sixteen tie with the USA.

Watch and listen to our match preview on YouTube by clicking here, or by pressing play below:




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (710 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.