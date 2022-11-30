Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham speaks with former United States international forward Eric Wynalda to preview the Netherlands’ last sixteen tie with the USA.
Watch and listen to our match preview on YouTube by clicking here, or by pressing play below:
Good interview with Eric Wynalda. Should be an interesting match with USA. The USA “energy” and wish to make an impact will be similar to the energy shown by Ecuador.
I really hope that LVG’s management and Oranje’s response to such will see NED see the match out with 3 good points.
No doubt, like a marathon this tournament is, van Gaal has been coaching the team not to overexert and get the minimum requirement to progress up until now.
This is the next phase though where they must ratchet up and have no room for error and sloppiness.
If the players and team as whole want it, they will step up and do the job.
I’ve always said that this group are not superstars in the class of past Oranje teams. They have the potential to play great together like they did in some of the Nations League matches. If they come out fighting and hustling for each other (like the style we have seen from Dumfries in the past – but not yet here) they can go far.
If their minds are elsewhere and decide not to give it their all they will be going home and disappointing their manager and all of us!
They have four matches requiring play the top of their ability if they want to win the Cup!
For all of us I hope they at least go out fighting!