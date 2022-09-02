Netherlands Women defeated Scotland 2-1 in the first game under new head coach Andries Jonker.
After the disappointment at the European Championships, Jonker came in for the sacked Mark Parsons. The clash with Scotland was a warm-up for the crucial World Cup qualifier with Iceland.
After ten minutes, Vivianne Miedema netted on a pass from Daniëlle van de Donk to make it 1-0 for the Netherlands. However, Scotland hit straight back with Claire Emslie capitalising on some poor defending to equalise.
Netherlands had chances but could not take them until the 89th minute when substitute Fenna Kalma marked her debut with a winning goal.
Netherlands face Iceland on Tuesday knowing they must win in order to seal their place in the World Cup.