The Netherlands are close to sealing their place in the Women’s World Cup last 16 after a 1-1 draw against reigning champions The USA.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In a re-run of the last World Cup final, the USA were the dominant party but it was the Netherlands who struck first through Jill Roord. The midfielder found the bottom corner with a strike from outside the box.
After the opener, the Netherlands tried to protect their lead and the goal of Daphne van Domselaar came under immense pressure.
Eventually, in the 62nd minute, Lindsey Horan headed in the equaliser but the Netherlands managed to hold on for a point.
The Netherlands and the USA are both on four points and Oranje Vrouwen know that a win over Vietnam on Tuesday will definitely seal their place in the last 16. A loss against Vietnam would even be enough, should the USA beat Portugal.