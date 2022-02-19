Netherlands Women defeated Finland 3-0 in their second game of the Tournoi de France.
After the 1-1 draw with Brazil last week, Netherlands were looking for their first win of the tournament.
Caitlin Dijkstra opened the scoring in the 24th minute with her first international goal before Katja Snoeijs headed Netherlands 2-0 in front before the break. Four minutes into the second half, Snoeijs got her second with a fierce strike.
Netherlands comfortably saw out the rest of the game and they must now prepare for their final game against France on Tuesday.