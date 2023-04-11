Netherlands Women bounced back from their defeat by Germany with a comfortable 4-1 win over Poland on Tuesday evening.
After the 1-0 loss to Germany, Andries Jonker was hoping for a reaction from his players. However, the Netherlands fell behind after half an hour as Weronika Zawistowska tapped in at the back post.
The goal woke Netherlands up and before the break it was 1-1 after Ewa Pajor worked a cross into her own net.
Lineth Beerensteyn headed in after 52 minutes to put Oranje 2-1 up before she set up Lieke Martens to add a third. Jill Roord then crowned the victory with a fourth.
A victory for the Netherlands as they prepare for the World Cup opener against Portugal on the 23rd of July.
They had chances to score 2-3 more, I hope they can capitalize more as they move forward. Happy they scored the 4 they did, and that it will boost their confidence.