Mark Parson’s first game in charge of the Netherlands Women’s national team ended in a disappointing 1-1 at home to the Czech Republic.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
On the same night that Sarina Wiegman led England to an 8-0 victory over North Macedonia, Mark Parsons made his debut as Netherlands boss in their opening World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic.
Netherlands dominated in the Euroborg but the game went into the break goalless. Two minutes into the second half, the visitors stunned the Netherlands as Andrea Stasková with Czech Republic’s first big chance.
Lieke Martens hit the bar for the Netherlands before the equaliser eventually came in the 82nd minute. Aniek Nouwen set up Vivianne Miedema to rescue a point for the Dutch.
A disappointing start to the qualifiers for Netherlands and they will be looking for a better result when they face Iceland next Tuesday.