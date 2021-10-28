The draw for the group stage of the Women’s European Championships took place on Thursday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands are looking to defend their Euro crown when the tournament takes place in England next year and Mark Parson’s side learned their group stage opponents on Thursday.
Netherlands begin the tournament against Sweden on the 9th of July before games against Russia (13th) and Switzerland (17th).
The top two from each group qualifies for the knockout stages.