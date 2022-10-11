Netherlands women slumped to a 2-0 loss to Norway in a friendly in the Hague.
Andries Jonker’s side created some good chances in the first half with Victoria Pelova forcing the Norwegian goalkeeper into a good save before also firing into the side netting from close range. Jill Roord also had an effort cleared off the line.
Amalie Eikeland hit the bar early in the second half for Norway with a strike from inside the box. The visitors did take the lead after the hour as a free-kick was not dealt with and Sophie Haug netted a cross from close range.
Sherida Spitse then scored an own goal to seal the victory for Norway, who had chances to increase the scoreline before the end.
A poor performance from the Netherlands women ends in defeat.