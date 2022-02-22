Netherlands women failed to take the Tournoi de France after a 3-1 defeat to the hosts.

Netherlands went into the final game on the back of a draw with Brazil and win over Finland, meaning a victory over France would take the trophy.

However, France took a 2-0 lead into the break after a Wendie Renard penalty was followed by a strong finish from Marie-Antoinette Katot.

Lineth Beerensteyn pulled one back four minutes into the second half with a close-range finish, but there was to be no comeback as Katot added a third for France before the end.

France are the tournament trophy, while the Netherlands will now look to prepare for the upcoming defence of their European Championship trophy.




