Netherlands women started their Olympic campaign with a simple 10-3 victory over Zambia on Wednesday morning.
The opening goal came in the ninth minute as Vivianne Miedema took advantage of an error from Zambian goalkeeper Hazel Nali before slotting into an empty net.
Netherlands added a second through Lieke Martens after another goalkeeping error before Miedema got her second in the 15th minute. Zambia were all over the place defensively but they did threaten in attack and Barbra Banda pulled one back after a poor error from Sari van Veenendaal.
Any chance of a comeback was quickly snuffed out as Miedema completed her hattrick before the half-hour mark. Martens got her second and Shanice van de Sanden got one as Netherlands headed into the break with a 6-1 lead.
The goals continued to come in the second half with Miedema getting her fourth on the hour mark before Jill Roord, Lineth Beerensteyn and Victoria Pelova also netted. Zambia attacker Barbra Banda netted twice in quick succession to net her hat-trick and make it 10-3 at the end.
The game broke the record for most goals scored in an Olympic match and Netherlands must now concentrate on defeating Brazil on Saturday. Brazil beat China 5-0 earlier in the day.