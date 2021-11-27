Stefanie van der Gragt scored a 93rd-minute equaliser as Netherlands women escaped the Czech Republic with a 2-2 draw in a World Cup qualifier.
The qualifier was supposed to be played on Friday evening but due to snow the game was moved to Saturday morning.
Without Lieke Martens, Netherlands struggled and they fell behind in the 11th minute as Katerina Svitkova fired past Sari van Veenendaal from just outside the penalty area.
Early in the second half, Netherlands equalised through Danielle van de Donk, who worked the ball in after Jill Roord’s strike had hit the post. However, the hosts quickly restored their lead as Simona Necidova netted from a corner.
Netherlands were heading for a defeat but in the 93rd minute, Stefanie van der Gragt headed in to rescue a point for Oranje Leeuwen.
The point means Netherlands are now five points ahead of Iceland at the top of their World Cup qualifying group.