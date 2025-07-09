The Netherlands suffered a 4-0 loss to England at the Women’s European Championships.
The Netherlands got off to a good start by beating Wales, but they were taught a tough lesson by England, who lost their opener against France.
England were the better side from the start and the opening goal came in the 20th minute with Lauren James finishing well. Just before the break, Georgia Stanway doubled the lead.
In the second half, there was no response from Andries Jonker’s side and further goals from James and Ella Toone made it 4-0 at the end.
A poor performance from the Netherlands and they will not need to find a victory against France in the final group game to progress.