Netherlands women ran out 2-0 winners over Denmark in a friendly on Tuesday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the win over Costa Rica on Friday, Netherlands welcomed back Lieke Martens to the starting eleven. Her first appearance since the European Championships.
Netherlands netted the opener in the 26th minute through Dominique Janssen before Lineth Beerensteyn settled the tie after the break. It was an emotional moment for Beerensteyn, who lost her mother last month.
It is a positive result for the Oranje vrouwen who are building towards the World Cup next year.