Ronald Koeman has named his 35-man provisional Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League ties.
The Netherlands begin their Nations League campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 7 September. Three days later they will play against rivals Germany. Both games are in the Netherlands.
Koeman has named his provisional squad and has decided to include some fresh faces. Crysencio Summerville of West Ham United, and Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton are included for the first time.
Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) and Jordan Teze (PSV) are some of the other surprise inclusions.
Memphis Depay is still without a club and he is not in the squad, along with Georginio Wijnaldum and Marten de Roon. Frenkie de Jong is still injured so is not involved.
The final squad will be named in the coming weeks.
I hope he will give a chance to new faces in the final squad. De Roon deserves to be called up he is playing with Atalanta and Dallinga is a good attacker.
Why Stengs is not included ?
Matusiwa should be given a chance in this big provisional squad