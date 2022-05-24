According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United is still looking to sign Sven Botman from Lille OSC.
The centre-back was heavily linked with both AC Milan and Newcastle United in January but he remained in France.
Several reports have stated that Botman was set to join newly crowned Serie A champions AC Milan, but that move may have stalled for the moment. The Telegraph is reporting that Newcastle United are being encouraged to bid again for the Netherlands U21 international.
Botman has been with Lille since the summer of 2020 and he has since made 79 appearances for the club. He won the Ligue 1 title last season, but Lille could only finish 10th in this campaign, making a departure more likely for Botman.