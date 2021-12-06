According to The Athletic, Newcastle United have made Lille’s Dutch centre-back Sven Botman one of their primary targets for January.
The now super-rich Newcastle United is set for a busy January transfer window as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
The club is looking to strengthen their defence and The Athletic is reporting that Netherlands U21 international Sven Botman is one of their primary targets.
The 21-year-old made the move to France from Ajax in 2020 and helped the club seal the French league title last season. This campaign has been injury-hit, but Lille is set to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, meaning they will be reluctant to let Botman go.
However, with finances tight, Lille may be willing to accept an offer of around £40 million for the defender. It is unclear whether Newcastle would invest that much in one player in January with the threat of relegation still looming.
Botman has a contract until 2025 and he has previously been linked with Liverpool.