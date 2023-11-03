According to Tuttosport, Newcastle United have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Atalanta Bergamo midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.
Newcastle are in the market for a new midfielder in January following Sandro Tonali’s ban for breaching betting rules.
According to Tuttosport, Newcastle are looking at a potential deal for Koopmeiners, who has attracted attention from a number of clubs after impressing in Italy.
The Dutch international has made 90 appearances for Atalanta, scoring 17 times and adding 10 assists. The 25-year-old reportedly has a price tag of around €70 million, which may be more than Newcastle are willing to pay.