According to Sky Sports Italia, Newcastle United is interested in signing Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Schuurs moved from Ajax to Torino last summer for around €14 million and has had an excellent first season in Italy. His form has seen Schuurs become one of the most coveted defenders in Europe.
According to Sky Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Newcastle United is hoping to bring the defender to England in the summer and reunite him with former Ajax and Netherlands U21 teammate Sven Botman.
Torino does not want to lose the centre-back and will put a €30 million price tag on him to try and warn off other clubs. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be circling.