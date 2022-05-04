Newcastle United is lining up another move for Bayer Leverkusen left-back Mitchel Bakker in the summer.
In January, Newcastle United tried to sign the Dutchman, but the move broke down with Bayer Leverkusen not accepting a bid of around €20 million.
According to BILD, Newcastle United’s interest in the former Ajax and PSG defender remains and they will make another move in the summer.
It is unclear what Bakker thinks of a move to the Premier League as he has a contract in Germany until 2025 and Bayer Leverkusen are set to play in the Champions League next season.