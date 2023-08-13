Bart Nieuwkoop was sent off on his return for Feyenoord as they could only manage a 0-0 draw against Fortuna Sittard.
After completing his return to Feyenoord last week, Nieuwkoop immediately started at right-back. Quinten Timber also began in midfield as Calvin Stengs moved to the right wing.
In the 25th minute, Nieuwkoop brought down Iñigo Córdoba from behind and was initially shown a yellow card. However, VAR intervened and it was changed to a red.
With a man less, Feyenoord struggled to create chances but early in the second half, a penalty was awarded for a foul on Santiago Gimenez. However, VAR deemed the foul to be outside the box and a free-kick was given instead.
Feyenoord frantically looked for the winner but the biggest chance fell to Fortuna Sittard. Justin Bijlow slipped and that allowed Cordoba a chance to fire at goal but Thomas Deelen got back to clear the ball off the line.
Ayase Ueda made his Feyenoord debut but he could not break the deadlock and both sides begin the campaign with a point.